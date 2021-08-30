SOCCER

ASU loses to Ole Miss

The Arkansas State University lost 2-1 to Ole Miss on Sunday afternoon at the A-State Soccer Park in Jonesboro.

Sarah Sodoma scored for the Red Wolves in the 61st minute.

Molly Martin and Channing Foster scored for the Rebels.

Martin's goal in the 29th minute gave Ole Miss a 1-0 lead. Sodoma tied the game at 1-1 with her 31st career goal, but the Rebels took a 2-1 lead in the 76th minute on Foster's goal.

GOLF

McKeown misses U.S. Senior Am cut

Gordy McKeown of Little Rock missed advancing to today's first round of match play by two strokes Sunday at the U.S. Senior Amateur at the Country Club of Detroit.

McKeown opened stroke play Saturday with a 2-over 74 before putting together a 4-over 76 on Sunday. McKeown's round Sunday included a 1-over 37 on the front nine, before faltering with a 3-over 39 on the back.

McKeown was recently named the Arkansas State Golf Association's Senior Player of the Year.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services