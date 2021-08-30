Texan bringing farm-economics savvy to UAM

It's taken a few years, but professionally Brian Deaton, Ph.D, is stepping outside his comfort zone. For the first time in his life, the 44-year-old native of Texas moved away from his home state.

In August, Deaton started as an associate professor of agriculture at the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

Deaton decided it was time to get back to what he enjoys most: agricultural economics. He and his family chose Monticello to put down roots.

Deaton will be teaching agribusiness and agricultural economics and will also contribute to the efforts of the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service.

Growing up in Abilene, Texas, he was exposed to farm life through his grandfather's ranch in Sanderson, Texas. His grandfather got him interested in agriculture by giving him goats, sheep, and peacocks. He says they even built a pole so the peacocks could escape the prey of nearby foxes.

Deaton eventually found his niche at Cooper High School in Abilene, where he studied advanced placement biology. Deaton initially wanted to be a veterinarian but soon discovered he enjoyed tinkering more with computers.

He eventually went on to engineering school at top-ranked Trinity University in San Antonio, where he earned his bachelor's degree in 2000. Deaton said he was a computer science major until his junior year.

While at Trinity, during the internet bubble, he became interested in trading stocks. He then took a job as a financial analyst and programmer at a small firm and worked there for the next three years.

Deaton then headed to the Mays Business School at Texas A&M University, where he earned his master's degree in finance in 2006. Initially, he planned to work in hedge funds and become a professional trader. His interest shifted to markets and information economics. A Ph.D. in agriculture economics soon followed in 2013.

Deaton soon started teaching students at McMurry University, where his small class of students grew a $1-million portfolio into nearly $2 million in funds. He enjoyed teaching students how to manage money and risks.

"When you can make money on anything, it's pretty exciting," Deaton said.

Deaton met his wife, Rebecca, in 2015. They had a commuter relationship. She was living in Garland, near Dallas, while he was in Abilene. It was a four-hour commute each way.

Rebecca works for Children's Relief International, where she helps educate, feed, and clothe children living in poverty. Since they got married, she has been doing most of her work remotely.

While his family enjoys the outdoors of Arkansas and what it has to offer, Deaton has a variety of hobbies. Besides going on family walks with his Catahoula dog, he enjoys hiking, cooking, and tabletop games.

In true Texas fashion, he and his wife enjoy kicking up their heels with country-western dancing, especially two-step and line dancing. Their next step is to scout Arkansas for a dance hall.

Lon Tegels is director of communications with the College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources at the University of Arkansas at Monticello.