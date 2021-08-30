Threats against Fayetteville school lead to arrest

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Police Department announced Monday a juvenile was arrested in connection with threats of violence made against a Fayetteville school.

The department said the threat was made Sunday via a social media application, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

An investigation into the incident led to the arrest of the juvenile in connection with terroristic threatening. The juvenile was transported to the Washington County Juvenile Detention Center, according to the post.

Parents should speak with their children about the seriousness of threats and the importance of reporting suspicious activities, threats or disturbing information to a trusted adult, according to the post.

"The Fayetteville Police Department wants to reassure the community that we do not take the felony arrest of a juvenile lightly, but the safety of our Fayetteville Public Schools faculty, staff and students is a top priority," the post stated. "We also want to stress the importance of parental control apps, which in this case made it possible for a parent to see and report the threats."

The department's post did not identify which school was the target of the threat. The investigation is ongoing, according to the post.