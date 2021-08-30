U.S. Treasury provides additional round of rental assistance to Benton County

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County will distribute federal funds through the Excellerate Foundation to provide relief to those who have been financially impacted by covid-19, according to a county news release.

The American Rescue Plan Act, enacted March 11, provided $21.6 billion for an additional round of the U.S. Treasury Department's Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The assistance was established in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.

Benton County will receive a total of $6.61 million for the second round of the rental assistance program, of which $2.64 million has been paid to the county, according to the release. The second-round money must be used by Sept. 30, 2025.

The county received $8.3 million for the first round of the rental assistance program in February that can be distributed for assistance until Dec. 31. That funding was made available to county residents in February. Hark at Excellerate Foundation has worked with eligible households to connect them to federal dollars and other resources. The first round of the rental assistance program has helped 1,130 clients and committed $5.2 million in rental and utility assistance, according to the release.

To qualify, households must have an annual household income of approximately $60,000 or less depending on family size. Other eligibility requirements apply. To learn more or apply, fill out the contact form on harknwa.com/getconnected or call 2-1-1.