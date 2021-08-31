Three people arrested in connection with Springdale man's shooting death

BENTONVILLE -- Three people have been arrested in connection with the killing of a Springdale man, whose body was found with a gunshot wound earlier this month in a pickup.

Jesse James Stanford, 21, of Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection with capital murder, aggravated robbery, tampering with physical evidence.

Stetson Shelton, 24, of Springdale was arrested in connection with aggravated robbery, hindering apprehension or prosecution, possession of firearm by certain persons and tampering with physical evidence.

Damon George, 24, of Rogers was arrested in connection with hindering apprehension or prosecution and tampering with physical evidence.

The three were arrested in connection with the shooting death of Ru-Jauree Harris.

Harris, 22, was found dead in a pickup, according to a news release from the Rogers Police Department. Police officers went at 12:33 a.m. Aug. 11 to a call concerning a suspicious vehicle, according to the release. Officers found Harris with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his head, the release states.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green held bond hearings Monday for the three men.

Bryan Sexton, the chief deputy for the Benton County Prosecutor's Office, told the judge he believes there's a strong case against Stanford.

Jay Saxton, Benton County's chief public defender, agreed probable cause exists to hold Stanford on the charges. Green ordered Stanford be held in custody without bond.

Sexton recommended bond be set at $750,000 for Shelton. Green agreed. Sexton said the investigation is continuing and Shelton could face other charges.

Green ordered George be held on a $250,000 bond.

Arraignments for the three are scheduled for 8 a.m. Oct. 4.

Rogers police found the body, but the Benton County Sheriff's Office handled the investigation.

Keith Foster, a spokesman for the Rogers Police Department, said the scene in Rogers was a secondary scene, so the Sheriff's Office assumed the lead in the investigation.

Jesse James Stanford