JBU's Blackman named conference Defensive Player of the Week

SILOAM SPRINGS -- John Brown University junior defensive specialist Jillian Blackman was named the Sooner Athletic's Defensive Player of the Week for the matches played from Aug. 16-22, the conference office announced Aug. 23.

The Stilwell, Kan., native helped the Golden Eagles finish their season-opening weekend of play with a 2-2 record at the KCAC Fall Fling. The junior racked up 81 digs in 16 sets, averaging 5.1 scoops per set -- sending her to her fourth career Defensive Player of the Week honors.

"I'm excited to have Jillian recognized as the first Defensive Player of the Week of the new season," said head coach Ken Carver. "She has picked right back up where she left off at the end of the spring season. In addition to her defense, she had a serve efficiency over 93 percent on over 100 passing attempts and finished tied for second on the team with six service aces. All of those numbers demonstrate the impact Jillian had on our team's success this past weekend.

"While those numbers are a good start to her season, I know there's even better performances ahead for her as we continue. During the course of training camp, I've been impressed with how Jillian is communicating and working alongside her teammates that serve-receive and play in the back row. She's helping our freshmen, as well as returning players who may not have seen a lot of six-rotation action in the past, find some comfort in passing and playing in the back row. Knowing she's back there alongside of them gives them a lot of confidence. I'm confident with Jillian and the rest of our primary passers and defenders that our serve-receive and back-row defense this season is going to be among our team's strengths this season."

The All-Sooner Athletic first team selection and NAIA All-America honorable mention earned three weekly honors in 2020 (March 8, March 15, April 5).