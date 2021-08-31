Archers set no-fee shoot

Cherokee Bowhunters archery club will host a 3D shoot Saturday at the Fort Crowder archery range southeast of Neosho, Mo. This is the club’s Bowhunter Classic Appreciation Shoot, so there is no charge for members or nonmembers.

The course features 30 targets. A random drawing for $10 and $20 bills will be held throughout the day. Shooters don’t have to be present to win.

Contestants may start the course any time between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. For more information call 417-439-7054 or visit cherokeebowhunters.org.

Town tops for fishing

Eureka Springs is included in a list of the top nine Labor Day fishing destinations in the nation, compiled by FishingBooker.com, a service for arranging fishing trips.

The town made the list primarily for trout fishing on the White River below Beaver Dam, but also its proximity to Beaver and Table Rock lakes as well as for hiking and biking opportunities.