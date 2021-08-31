Citing rising numbers of covid-19 cases, organizers postpone Delta Roots Music Festival

The Delta Roots Music Festival has been postponed until spring.

The rising number of covid-19 cases in Phillips County compelled the Sonny Boy Blues Society board of directors to reschedule the festival for April 9, according to a news release. The festival was initially scheduled for Sept. 25.

The second Delta Roots Music Festival will honor the memory of Phillips County native Levon Helm, who was the drummer, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist of The Band, which backed Bob Dylan in the 1960s.

All acts scheduled for 2021 are tentatively planning to play the 2022 festival, including headlining act The Weight Band, The Cate Brothers, Fonky Donkey, Rodge Arnold, Duane Stevens Band, Mother Hubbard & The Regulators, Arkansas Brothers, Bailey Hefley and the Live Wire Band.

“All ticket sales will be rolled over to the 2022 festival, unless otherwise specified,” according to the release.