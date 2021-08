Marriage Licenses

Jacy Segovia, 25, and Madelyn Windsor, 20, both of Little Rock.

Russell Helm, 37, and Amanda Parker, 33, both of North Little Rock.

Jeffrey Campbell, 48, and Luann Beard, 39, both of Sherwood.

Triney Graves, 52, and Donna Rayford, 51, both of Little Rock.

John Drake, 52, and Tina Jones, 45, both of Hot Springs.

Brian Carter, 39, and Latasha Donely, 37, both of Little Rock.

Oscar Aquino Guardado, 24, and Yamilet Rivera, 19, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-2829. Roderick Mardis v. Ann Mardis.

21-2831. Brittany Garner-Bizzell v. Anthony Bizzell.

21-2833. Nicholas Laster v. Michael Laster.

21-2834. Adrianna Stanberry v. James Stanberry.

21-2835. Kikeshia Perry v. Reginald Hammond.

21-2850. Sophy Uy v. Chetra Yok.

GRANTED

20-3133. Glen Riggs v. Kenya Riggs.

21-1836. Grace Silverstein v. Joshua Harris.