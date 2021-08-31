Drew County NAACP to host ACT-SO for students

The Drew County NAACP Branch 6042 invites all Drew County high school students to compete in the ACT-SO (Afro Academic Cultural Technological Scientific Olympics) program.

Local winners will advance to the national competition for awards, prizes, scholarships and internships, according to a news release.

The ACT-SO program showcases youth in six categories: STEM, humanities, performing arts, visual arts, business and culinary arts. Students may select up to three competitions and are evaluated by leaders of industry, government, academia and the arts.

Drew County students will compete in local events and Gold Medal winners advance to nationals. Participants don't have to be NAACP members but they are encouraged to join the Drew County NAACP Youth Chapter.

ACT-SO has attracted more than 300,000 contestants since its inception, from more than 200 cities across the nation. The national contests host more than 700 contestants, according to the release.

The Drew County ACT-SO chair, Velinda Woodard, and committee members, Shakendra James, Constance Williams and Joyce Williams, invited parents and children to the kickoff last Saturday. Woodard is excited to lead the children and the committee is open for more volunteers and mentors, she said.

Clarissa Pace is the Drew County NAACP branch president. Details: Velinda Woodard, (870) 224-2538 or dcnaacp6042.org.