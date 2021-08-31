Fayetteville launches vaccine incentive program

FAYETTEVILLE -- People who live or work in the city can receive $100 for getting fully vaccinated against covid-19 by Oct. 15.

The city launched a webpage at http://fayetteville-ar.gov/vaccine for people to apply to receive cash in exchange for inoculation. To be considered, the person must have received both Pfizer or Moderna shots or the single Johnson & Johnson shot by the deadline.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a second Pfizer vaccine dose three weeks after a first dose. Three weeks before Oct. 15 is Sept. 24. A second Moderna shot is recommended four weeks after a first shot. Four weeks before Oct. 15 is Sept. 17.

Residents need to include contact information, proof of residency such as a driver's license or utility bill, and a copy of a filled-out vaccination card. Parents or guardians may provide the information for fully vaccinated minors.

Applicants who work in the city but live elsewhere need to provide proof of employment in the city such as a pay stub, invoice or 1099 tax form, as well as the completed vaccination card.

Deadline to apply is Nov. 1. Once the application is approved, payment will be given in cash. Applicants must show up in person to City Hall at 113 W. Mountain St., with a photo ID required.

An application kiosk also is set up at City Hall for those who need help with the online form submission.

The City Council allotted $400,000 for the incentive program on Aug. 17 using federal American Rescue Plan money. Businesses are encouraged to match the dollar amount for employees as an incentive.