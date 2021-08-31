Festival canceled; permits issued

The 2021 Buffalo River Elk Festival, originally set for Friday and Saturday in downtown Jasper, has been canceled. The final three public land permits for the 2021 have been drawn and winners have been notified.

The three winners are Matthew Preston of Bella Vista, Bobby Adkison of Ozark and Steve Maulden of Bee Branch.

Festival organizers felt it was in the best interest of public safety to avoid any sort of gathering that could cause covid-19 cases to rise.

Wes Wright, elk program coordinator for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, said staff planned for the possibility of a cancellation. The agency is happy to announce the three tags that were reserved for the festival have been allocated to people from the original application period.

"We drew three additional names during the original elk drawing in the event that this year's festival was postponed or canceled," Wright said. "Once we found out the festival was not going to happen, we contacted those alternate hunters and notified them of the opportunity.