DEAR READERS: Grease fires can happen so fast and be so dangerous. It's important to act ASAP to prevent one from spreading. Here are three ways to deal with it.

First, turn off the heat (if you can safely do so) and stand back. If you have a fire extinguisher in the kitchen, use it to do the job. If there's a big metal lid handy, place it over the flames to contain them. Grab a box of baking soda and toss a handful or two of it only onto the base of the flames to smother them, but do not pour the baking soda on the top of the fire because it could make the flames spread.

If it flares up or appears to be spreading, call 911 immediately.

Baking soda has many versatile uses around the house, and it also can save you money. FYI: If your dog needs a quick freshening up, rub a bit of baking soda through its dry fur, let set and then brush out. Don't use if your dog is on a sodium-restricted diet.

DEAR HELOISE: As I near 80, I have been given gifts by dear friends. I recently made small tags and placed them on or behind certain gifts that I would like returned to my friends saying "Return to Pat" or "Return to Karen."

This way, when my children have to dispose of the contents of my home, they will have some small direction as to what to do with some of my possessions.

-- Ken Chance, via email

DEAR READER: This is a thoughtful and practical suggestion and makes it easier to know what do with your possessions.

DEAR HELOISE: Per your recent column on using empty plastic milk jugs, I have another suggestion. We take some of ours, both gallon and half gallon, fill them with water and freeze them. They are great to put in our ice chests when we go camping and last longer than bagged ice. I've also brought them full of water when we go to the beach to wash the sand off our feet before we get in the car.

-- Laura Bissey, via email

DEAR HELOISE: Re: leaving a note on the bathroom mirror using a corner of a bar of soap: Use a washable magic marker. It wipes right off with nary a trace. Many people don't have bars of soap anymore; they use liquid soap.

-- Jeanne Fraser, Fredericksburg, Va.

DEAR HELOISE: A lady wrote in a hint about leaving messages on the bathroom mirror with soap. I use a dry erase marker, and it wipes right off and has no soap residue.

-- Karen McVay, Colorado Springs, Colo.

DEAR HELOISE: I would like to respond to your answer to the person who was concerned about her hostess not wearing gloves when mixing up the crab meat. Gloves are only sanitary if they have not been touched by unwashed hands or have not touched other unsanitary surfaces. Sometimes it is easy to forget that gloves pick up germs and spread them unless they are changed frequently and between tasks. Thanks for your helpful hints. I read them every day in my local newspaper.

-- Edie Keller, via email

DEAR READER: Good advice. You also want to use disposable food-safe gloves to handle your food.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com