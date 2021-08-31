Happy birthday (Aug. 31): Instead of imagining what others see when they look at you, you endeavor to know it for sure. You measure your results, test them on loved ones and strangers, tape yourself and gather input of all kinds so you can give your very best to the world.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A project drags on. As arduous as this seems right now, it's important to get to the end and finish with a bang. You may have to reach deep to drum up enthusiasm for the last leg of the journey.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your adaptive nature gives you a competitive advantage now as the game changes before your very eyes. The way it worked in the past is not the way it works now. The future will bring even more changes.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): New situations heighten your senses. You'll notice what others who have grown used to the situation cannot see. Let the strangeness wear off before you decide whether — and how — a thing fits into your life.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You prefer decisions to limbo, action to inertia and resolution to mystery ... and yet today offers exceptions to challenge your bias. Limbo can buy time; inertia allows for recovery; and so lovely is the mystery.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You feel your work is unfinished, but if you don't show it now, the chance may not come again. Keep in mind how incompletion invites collaboration, which will add energy to the endeavor.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll never know the sweetness of your attention. The questions you ask aren't meant to flatter people — but it happens. Even if you accidentally brush up against sore subjects, people are complimented by your interest.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You tell yourself what to do; then, when the moment arises, you may not feel so inclined. This is the human condition. It is superhuman to nudge, trick or encourage yourself into compliance with your own good intentions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Energy vampires avoid confident people and narcissists dodge the self-assured. Your strong sense of self-worth is repellent to any who would take advantage of you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Between the public and private self is a gap, the size of which varies from person to person. It's a red flag if the gap is a chasm, and a good sign if the gap is small enough to bridge with a hop.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Desire clouds vision. Awareness is strongest when you don't want or need anything from the situation. Neutrality allows you to see the truth of interpersonal dynamics.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The empathy you offer others costs you nothing and gives them more than money can buy. Take it further with action and a system of accountability.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Opportunities cannot present themselves; they need hosts. Prospects come in the form of people who need and want things. To seize opportunity is to serve people.

DUET MOON

A melody can play out in one note at a time, but the emotional tone is hard to discern without other notes lending context. Likewise, we use one another as sounding boards to understand what we are singing into the world. There’s clarity in today’s music, with twin lunar vibes playing a duet to outline tensions and harmonious blends.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “Please tell me the best way to deal with my ex-wife. She makes my life miserable at every turn. We have been divorced for 12 years, and she is still at war with me, even though she has remarried twice already. As far as I can tell, she got her law degree simply so that she could make my life a legal nightmare. She always makes it difficult for me to see my children; she turns them against me, and she bleeds me dry financially. Please help. She’s a Virgo, and I’m a Taurus.”

A: With two earth signs, you have similar values, which can make negotiations tough. You both want the same thing; mainly your children’s well-being, love and respect. Consider that you may be more stubborn than you want to admit, and try to own up to your own part in this drama — if only to yourself. The honesty will help you stay calm and balanced. Avoid a fight. Give in wherever you possibly can, especially on the minor details that matter so much to her. Try to be civil even when she is not. Take heart in knowing that you will only be tied to her until your children are grown. The end is in sight.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

From child prodigy to one-man musical institution, violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman has made hundreds of recordings, played for numerous world leaders and been awarded the highest honors of musicians in multiple countries. With Mercury, Venus and Pluto in Leo — the sign of children and creativity — Perlman embodies his stars. He’s a teacher, mentor and major contributor to the legacy of classical music.