Police: Jonesboro man arrested in shooting

A 29-year-old man was arrested after authorities say he shot another man in the leg at a Jonesboro apartment complex earlier this month and fled the scene.

Officers responded on Aug. 18 around 6:15 p.m. to a shooting at 1801 Greensboro Road, according to an incident report from Jonesboro police.

While en route, dispatch advised a man was shot and left the scene in a red Chevrolet passenger car, according to the report.

Witnesses told officers the shooting happened during a fight near the mailboxes, where authorities located a few drops of what appeared to be blood, police said.

Witnesses said a female in a red car pulled up and argued with a group of people, and later came back with a male with her, according to the report.

The group began fighting and Jonathan Clark of Jonesboro pulled a gun from his pocket and shot one of the men in the leg, the report states.

Clark fled the scene and was later apprehended in Illinois, police said.

Clark was charged with first-degree battery in the incident, according to the report.

Clark's girlfriend, Jessica Wright, 36, of Jonesboro was charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution, possession of schedule VI substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to authorities.