Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values iPad Weather Story ideas Obits Archive Newsletters Puzzles
ADVERTISEMENT

Lane shifts set at new Bella Vista Bypass interchange

by Ron Wood | Today at 7:01 a.m.
Construction of the Bella Vista Bypass, also known as the Interstate 49 Missouri/Arkansas Connector, is on schedule to be open to traffic in the fall, according to highway officials in Arkansas and Missouri. Check out nwaonline.com/210325Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)

BENTONVILLE -- Construction of the new Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. 71 and Interstate 49 requires a permanent traffic switch at the interchange, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

Weather permitting, crews will stripe pavement and shift U.S. 71 southbound lanes to the east within the interchange, placing the two left-turn lanes for the on-ramp to I-49 southbound in their ultimate location. The single through lane to Walton Boulevard will also shift to the east. This traffic shift will be from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday into Wednesday.

Traffic will be controlled by signs, construction barrels and police enforcement. Watch for warning signs and safety personnel during the work. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone and watch for slower traffic speeds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT