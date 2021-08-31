Lane shifts set at new Bella Vista Bypass interchange

BENTONVILLE -- Construction of the new Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. 71 and Interstate 49 requires a permanent traffic switch at the interchange, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

Weather permitting, crews will stripe pavement and shift U.S. 71 southbound lanes to the east within the interchange, placing the two left-turn lanes for the on-ramp to I-49 southbound in their ultimate location. The single through lane to Walton Boulevard will also shift to the east. This traffic shift will be from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday into Wednesday.

Traffic will be controlled by signs, construction barrels and police enforcement. Watch for warning signs and safety personnel during the work. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone and watch for slower traffic speeds.