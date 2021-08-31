Sections
Law school faculty member from Maumelle joins PCSSD School Board

by Cynthia Howell | August 31, 2021 at 8:15 p.m.
A classroom is shown in this 2015 file photo.

Lindsey Gustafson of Maumelle is the newest member of the Pulaski County Special School Board.

Gustafson, 51, was appointed to the position by the other six members of the School Board on Tuesday to fill the vacancy created by the resignation last month of Alicia Wilmoth.

The mother of six children who attend or graduated from the district’s schools, Gustafson has been on the faculty at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s William H. Bowen School of Law Associate for nearly 25 years. She is currently dean for academic affairs at the law school.

See Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more details.

