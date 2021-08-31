Link changes for virtual farm event

The registration link has changed for the Sustainable Forestry and Land Retention Joint Regional Conference to be held virtually at 9 a.m. today through Wednesday. To register, participants can visit pvamu.edu/sflr. The conference is co-sponsored by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Small Farm Program and Prairie View A&M University Cooperative Extension Program. Details: Kandi Williams, UAPB Keeping it in the Family outreach coordinator, at (870) 571-9428 or williamska@uapb.edu, according to a news release.

Walk Across Arkansas sign-ups begin

Registration opened Monday for the fall edition of Walk Across Arkansas. The team-based event runs from Sept. 13-Nov. 7 and uses friendly competition among teams to motivate exercise. There's no cost to register at https://walk.uada.edu/walk/.

The public health initiative is open to all who want to get into the habit of exercise or renew a commitment to fitness. The event isn't limited to walking, according to a news release.

The team capacity increased to 30 participants per team to better accommodate 4-H clubs and school groups, according to Heather Jackson, extension health program associate for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

The change in the maximum number of teammates also necessitated a new way of scoring.

"Team scores will be determined by the average of the number of team members and the total team minutes," Jackson said. "The higher the score, the higher the rank. We hope to see much more participation this fall."

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu.