Local artists honored at art league opener

The winners of the 2021 Pine Bluff Art League Exhibition were announced as the annual show opened Thursday at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC).

The winners were: Best in Show: Crystal Jennings, “Night Music,” charcoal on antique paper; First Place: Richard Davies, “Night Flowers,” acrylic on canvas; Second Place: Paula Barthet, “Catalpa Trees Two,” photograph; Third Place: Vickie Coleman, “Many Moons,” alcohol ink; Honorable Mention: Linda De-Mint, “Morning Surprise,” acrylic on canvas; Honorable Mention: Dell Gorman, “Wannabe,” sepia watercolor.

The art league members represented in this show of 21 works also include: Edie Totty, Dell Gorman, Crystal Jennings, Kay Reed, Claudia Spainhour, Margie Spharler and Pamela Woolley.

Juror Bryan Massey, chair and professor of the Department of Art and Design at the University of Central Arkansas, presented the awards.

Linda DeMint also honored longtime PBAL member Barbara Owen, who died Aug. 19. “The Last Leaf,” one of Owen’s pastel drawings, is included in the exhibition in her honor.

Volunteer group Art Krewe and M.K. Distributors sponsored the reception.

The exhibition will remain on display in the International Paper Gallery through Nov. 27, and is sponsored by Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Co.

The art league hosts monthly meetings 2-4 p.m. on the first Sunday of every month at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Service Center, 211 W. Third Ave. Due to Labor Day weekend, the next meeting is set for Sept. 12. The public is invited to attend the meetings or contact the league by calling (870) 718-1058. Claudia Spainhour is the current PBAL president.