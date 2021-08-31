Body found in burning mobile home near Cave City, authorities say

A body was discovered inside a mobile home that was on fire outside Cave City early Monday, authorities said.

The Cave City Fire Department was dispatched to the 1400 block of Jackson Springs Road for a fully involved mobile home fire shortly after 1 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Sharp County sheriff’s office.

While combating the fire, firefighters located a dead male inside the residence, the release states. At that time they notified the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said the body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy and identification.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.