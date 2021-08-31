• U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland married her longtime partner, Skip Sayre, on Saturday night in New Mexico. Haaland wore a dress designed and sewn by her sister, said Interior Department spokeswoman Melissa Schwartz. The ceremony incorporated elements honoring her American Indian ancestry. Haaland, 60, the former New Mexico congresswoman, is the first American Indian to lead a Cabinet department, is a member of the Laguna Pueblo. Sayre is the head of sales and marketing at Laguna Pueblo Development, the Laguna Pueblo's economic development arm. According to Schwartz, guests had to be vaccinated to attend and wear masks per Centers for Disease Control and New Mexico guidelines. But pictures on social media that show some people, including Haaland, not wearing masks indoors the whole time have drawn criticism. Her office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

• Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines will return Sept. 7 to the table to kick off the 25th season of the "The View,"ABC announced Monday. But they're leaving one seat open when they return from a month-long hiatus from the daytime talk show: the one previously held by Meghan McCain, who left in early August after constantly finding herself at odds with her co-hosts. ABC is "taking a little time" to fill her open position, the network said, but vowed to continue "the mission of dynamic conversations with diverse points of view." Instead, the show will rotate through a series of conservative fill-ins, including former Utah Rep. Mia Love, Condoleezza Rice, S.E. Cupp, Carly Fiorina, Eboni K. Williams, Mary Katharine Ham, Alyssa Farah, Cameran Eubanks and Gretchen Carlson. Political commentator Ana Navarro will return, and previous hosts will appear every Friday to celebrate a quarter-century on the air. Star Jones, an inaugural host for nine years, will kick off the reunion. "The View" will also return to its Manhattan studio with a live audience for the first time since March 2020 when the covid-19 pandemic hit. "25 years is such an incredible milestone," executive producer Brian Teta said in a statement. "We have so much planned to honor this amazing platform that Barbara Walters created. I can't think of a better way to kick off that celebration than by welcoming the co-hosts back to the iconic View table and to have them in front of a live studio audience again. We have some truly exciting plans to celebrate this anniversary all season long."