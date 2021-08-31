NEWS IN BRIEF

Walmart warned on Disabilities Act

Walmart Inc. should take extra measures over the next five years to ensure it complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and informs disabled workers of their rights under the Act, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a court filing Friday.

The EEOC’s request for an injunction stems from a July verdict by a jury in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin that found Walmart failed to provide reasonable accommodation to Marlo Spaeth, a worker with Down syndrome. The jury also found that Walmart fired Spaeth and failed to re-hire her because she has a disability, court records show.

In the filing, the EEOC made several requests involving increased scrutiny of Walmart. Some apply only to the region around Manitowic, Wis., where Spaeth worked.

One request would require Walmart to notify the EEOC within 90 days “of any request for accommodation of an employee’s disability, and provide the EEOC with a description of the request, the name, title, phone number and address of the requestor, the steps taken by Walmart to accommodate the request, and the result of the request.” Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove said Walmart is reviewing the filing and will be filing a response with the court. “We take supporting all our associates seriously and, for those with disabilities, we routinely accommodate thousands every year,” he said.

Pharmacists start on LR headquarters

Work has started on a new $3.9 million headquarters for the Arkansas Pharmacists Association a block from the state Capitol.

The site at 417 S. Victory St. has been the association’s home for 34 years. It suffered more than $500,000 in damage from a deliberately set fire during unrest that roiled downtown in 2020. No suspect has been identified.

CBM Construction of Little Rock has a building permit from the city for the project.

The association staff won’t move in until late 2022 “at the earliest, barring any weather delays,” said Jordan Foster, the association spokesman.

The design features a second-floor balcony on the building’s west side with a view of the Capitol.

State index finishes day flat at 669.95

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 669.95, down 0.76.

“Comments from the Federal Reserve helped investors take comfort that interest rates will most likely remain low for a while longer and helped push the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to fresh record highs on Monday,” said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.