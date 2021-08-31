Sections
Noise alert issued because of live demolitions scheduled at Camp Robinson

Camp Robinson has issued a noise alert for today because the 19th Civil Engineer Squadron's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Little Rock Air Force Base will conduct live demolitions, according to a news release from Lt. Col. Brian Mason.

The demolitions will take place on a range in the north-central portion of the camp and will result in loud explosions, Mason said.

Noise will likely carry outside the camp's perimeter and may be heard and felt in surrounding communities, the release states.

