Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Bentonville

• Joseph Rosencutter, 58, of Bentonville was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Rosencutter was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Jerome Lately, 38, of 1600 Circle St. in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Lately was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.

• Robert Smithson, 64, of Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated animal cruelty. Smithson was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Little Flock

• Wendy Cheek, 43, of 2900 Dixieland Road in Rogers was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Cheek was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Prince Fondren, 42, of 305 Ridgeway St. in Huntsville was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Fondren was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Jeremy Strode, 31, of 18360 Lake Sequoyah Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing. Strode was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Luis Chavez, 31, of 20227 Sonora Road in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Chavez was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.