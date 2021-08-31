Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Oklahoma-Tulane game moved

No. 2 Oklahoma and Tulane announced Monday that their season opener this weekend has been moved from New Orleans to Norman, Okla., in the fallout from Hurricane Ida. The Sooners said conditions in New Orleans were not favorable to host a game this weekend. Tulane will be the designated home team and will retain all net proceeds from ticket sales. Kickoff is still set for 11 a.m. Central on Saturday and the game will be broadcast on ABC. Tulane Athletic Director Troy Dannen said health and safety were the first concerns, and moving the game made sense "in light of the catastrophic damage sustained by the city of New Orleans."

Titans' covid list grows

The Tennessee Titans' virus outbreak has increased with starting right guard Nate Davis added to the reserve/covid-19 list Monday. Davis joined the list a day after starting center Ben Jones went on the list. Currently, nine Titans are on the reserve/covid-19 list, with five of those starters including quarterback Ryan Tannehill and tight end Geoff Swaim. Outside linebacker Harold Landry III is the only defensive starter on the reserve list. Coach Mike Vrabel remains in quarantine after saying he tested positive Aug. 22. He told reporters Monday morning he was "not aware" of any coaches or players returning from NFL protocols.

Seahawks, Jaguars make deal

The Seattle Seahawks added depth to their biggest position of concern, acquiring cornerback Sidney Jones IV from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday. Seattle's cornerback position has emerged as one of the biggest unknowns for the Seahawks heading into the season. Jones is returning to the town where he was a star in college at Washington. Jacksonville is expected to receive a late-round draft pick in the deal. Jones, 25, was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection his final season at Washington as part of a standout secondary that included Budda Baker and Kevin King. Jones tore his Achilles tendon in his left leg during Washington's pro day in 2017. He was still taken in the second round by Philadelphia, but played just 10 total games his first two seasons with the Eagles. Jones started four of 12 games in 2019 for Philadelphia before getting cut by the Eagles prior to the start of last season. Jones signed with Jacksonville and appeared in nine games for the Jaguars with six starts.

NFL revises testing protocols

Fully vaccinated players will be required to get tested for covid-19 weekly instead of every 14 days as part of the revised protocols for the regular season agreed upon by the NFL and NFLPA. The weekly testing applies also for fully vaccinated Tier 1 and 2 staff. There's an option for a second test for those who want it, according to a memo sent to clubs and obtained by The Associated Press on Monday. Fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wait for results prior to entering a team's facility. Each club must conduct its testing over a three-day period. Unvaccinated players will continue to be tested daily. Last week, the NFL said 93% of players are vaccinated.

49ers rookie QB to miss week

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance will miss one week of practice after injuring a finger on his throwing hand during an exhibition game. Lance was hit on his right thumb by the helmet of Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson on Sunday. Lance remained in the game after the hit but got more tests done Monday that Coach Kyle Shanahan said showed a "small chip fracture" in the finger. Shanahan said Lance is unable to take snaps and needs to rest for about seven days before he can return. Lance will miss two practices this week but should be back next Monday when the 49ers begin preparations for their season opener Sept. 12 at Detroit. Lance is expected to back up Jimmy Garoppolo to begin the season but also will be used with his own package of plays in certain situations.

BASEBALL

Indians catcher out for year

Cleveland Indians catcher Wilson Ramos will require season-ending surgery for torn ligaments in his left knee, the team said Monday. Ramos tore his ACL and MCL in the seventh inning of Cleveland's win over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. He fielded a weak hit in front of the plate and was throwing to second base when his left knee buckled and he crumpled to the infield grass. The 34-year-old Ramos played in 44 games this season -- nine with Cleveland, 35 with Detroit. He batted .226 with 2 homers and 7 RBI for the Indians, who have been without Gold Glove catcher Roberto Perez for much of the year. Perez was placed on the injured list earlier this month with right shoulder inflammation and back spasms. He spent 60 days on the injured list earlier this season after undergoing surgery on his right middle finger, which was broken in April when reliever James Karinchak crossed him up on a pitch against the Chicago White Sox.

Pirates fire hitting coach

The last-place Pittsburgh Pirates have fired hitting coach Rick Eckstein. The team made the announcement on Monday. The Pirates, who are in the early stages of a reboot under General Manager Ben Cherington, have struggled to produce offense all season. Pittsburgh entered Monday last in the majors in runs scored, home runs, slugging percentage and on-base plus slugging. The Pirates are also 27th in the majors in batting average and are on their way to a third consecutive last-place finish in the NL Central. Former general manager Neal Huntington hired Eckstein, the brother of former major league infielder David Eckstein, in November 2018.

Ohtani won't pitch tonight

Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani will not take the mound for tonight's game against the New York Yankees in order to give his right hand extra time to heal. Ohtani was hit in his pitching hand by a 93 mph fastball from San Diego's Ryan Weathers while swinging during the first inning of Saturday's game against the Padres. Ohtani is 8-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 19 starts. He also leads the majors with 41 home runs and remains in the lineup in his usual spot as the designated hitter. The patchwork Angels' pitching staff has four starters on the injured list. Right-hander Jaime Barria will start in place of Ohtani. Angels Manager Joe Maddon also said outfielder Mike Trout is experiencing soreness in his right calf after running the bases on Saturday and that discussions about shutting down the three-time AL MVP for the rest of the season are rapidly approaching. Maddon hinted that it could happen in the next week or two. Trout has not played since May 17 after going on the injured list due to a right calf strain. The original prognosis was six to eight weeks, but Trout has been out of the lineup for over three months since suffering the injury.

GOLF

Cantlay earns Ryder Cup spot

Patrick Cantlay earned the sixth and final automatic spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team by winning the BMW Championship on Sunday. Collin Morikawa, who won two majors during the qualifying process, topped the list. He was followed by Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas, all of whom had mathematically locked up their spots. Tony Finau was in the sixth spot until he was surpassed by Cantlay's victory. Cantlay and Morikawa will be making their Ryder Cup debuts. The U.S. team has six captain's picks this year instead of four, a decision made during the midst of the pandemic and so much uncertainty about the golf schedule. Captain Steve Stricker will make his picks official after this weekend's Tour Championship.