Offense enjoys fast start

FAYETTEVILLE -- The first-team offense for the Arkansas Razorbacks had perhaps its best "fastball" start of the preseason Monday inside the Walker Pavilion.

First-team quarterback KJ Jefferson went 2-for-2 passing, and tailback Trelon Smith broke off a solid gain on a run between the tackles during the three-play set for the University of Arkansas.

Jefferson delivered a strong back-shoulder completion to Tyson Morris over the left side, working against tight coverage from top cornerback Montaric Brown on the first snap. The play gained 10-plus yards.

Smith's run came next, and it featured a solid gap over the left side that he burst through into open space.

Jefferson rolled to his right on the third snap and found De'Vion Warren on a medium-depth out route that would have moved the chains.

The second unit's performance was more pedestrian. Quarterback Malik Hornsby flashed his speed for a good gain over the left edge on a keeper to start the sequence. After Raheim "Rocket" Sanders was bottled up on an interior run, Hornsby could not find an open receiver on the final play and kept the ball for a short run to the left.

Roster report

The Razorbacks got a few key players back from noncontact green jerseys while several others remained in green during Monday's full-pads practice.

Tailback Trelon Smith, now more than two weeks removed from a turf toe issue, was back in his white No. 22 jersey. The same was true for right-side offensive line starters Ty Clary and Dalton Wagner. Punter Sam Loy was wearing his No. 42 jersey but was not doing a lot with the kickers, snappers and holders.

Additionally, receiver De'Vion Warren and tight end Hudson Henry, who missed a couple of days last week, looked good to go.

Still in green were tight end Blake Kern, offensive lineman Ryan Winkel, and defensive backs Jalen Catalon, Myles Slusher, Zach Zimos, Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan and Kevin Compton.

Scouts from the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers were in attendance at Monday's practice getting information from head athletic trainer Dave Polanski.

Five captains

Teams normally have four captains -- two each on offense and defense -- but the Razorbacks elected five with senior offensive tackle Myron Cunningham, sophomore quarterback KJ Jefferson, senior linebacker Grant Morgan, senior safety Joe Foucha and sophomore safety Jalen Catalon.

"I was very confident that our kids would pick the right guys," Coach Sam Pittman said. "We had a tie, so we named five this year.

"I think they were all excited. KJ doesn't really show his [excitement]. Jalen doesn't really show his. They get up there, and they all had an opportunity to talk to the team whenever we announced them."

Pittman said the most excited player elected a captain was Foucha.

"Joe is really special," Pittman said. "They're all special, but Joe's got a story. I was so happy that the team voted him as a captain."

Pittman said he told the players there were 25 or 30 who could have been voted captains.

"We've got a lot of mature guys," he said.

Nichols leading

Isaiah Nichols, a redshirt junior from Springdale, is a probable starter at defensive tackle against Rice.

John Ridgeway, a graduate transfer from Illinois State, is No. 1 on the depth chart released Monday, but he's questionable after undergoing surgery to remove his appendix.

Nichols, listed as Ridgeway's backup, made seven starts in nine games last season and had 24 tackles.

"With Nichols, he brings a lot of leadership," Coach Sam Pittman said. "He's a guy who's played. Brings a lot of passion. Wants to win. There's no doubt in my mind he's going to play well."

Morris mojo

Senior receiver Tyson Morris has a chance to start the year on a good foot.

The 6-1 senior from Helena-West Helena who also prepped at Fayetteville had two catches from KJ Jefferson in Monday's fastball start as Treylon Burks continued to be sidelined.

"He's had a really good camp," Coach Sam Pittman said of Morris. "He had the shoulder [in spring] and he's gotten a lot stronger. He's catching contested balls.

"You know, Tyson was non-consistent. You just didn't know what you were going to get each day at practice with him a year ago. He knows that. That's not anything negative at all about him.

"And then this year, he's attacked every day. I've been really proud of him, and we sat down and talked about it. I mean, if he's ever going to get on the field on a consistent basis, you've got to be consistent in practice. And he certainly did that, and he's running better routes, he's stronger. Just had a good camp."

Pregame work

Prospects will be allowed at the stadium on game day this year, a change from last season, which will have the Arkansas coaches busier than they were in the pregame periods last year.

"Coaches have to go to work again," Coach Sam Pittman said. "I mean, it's going to be great. Before the games last year, you just sat around waiting on the game, go out there and talk to the players. Now, you have to go to work again. That's going to be a lot of fun.

"Any good coach loves recruiting, so it'll be fun to see the families, see how excited they are to get on campus and watch the Razorbacks, so we're looking forward to it."

SEC forfeit policy

If an SEC team cannot begin or complete a regular-season conference game because it doesn't have enough players available due to a covid-19 outbreak, injuries or any other reason, that team will forfeit and be assigned a loss, the conference office announced Monday. The opposing team that is ready to play will be credited with an SEC victory.

Both teams will be deemed to have played and completed the game in the conference standings.

If neither team can play, both will be stuck with a loss by forfeit.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey retains discretion to declare a "no contest" for any game if extraordinary circumstances warrant it, according to a news release.

Any direct financial loss for a team that was able to play a canceled game may be submitted for consideration for reimbursement subject to approval from the SEC executive committee.