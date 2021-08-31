100 years ago

Aug. 31, 1921

CAMDEN -- With two wells drilling and four or more to be started soon, every section of Ouachita County is to receive a thorough test for oil, although a dozen or more wells have been sunk in the county during the last two years without finding oil in large quantities. However, practically every well that has been drilled in the county has produced some oil, and some excellent oil sands and structures have been encountered.

50 years ago

Aug. 31, 1971

• Arkansas Mechanical Contractors, Inc., of North Little Rock, has submitted the apparent low bid of $115,438 on two gas-fired incinerators for the City of North Little Rock. The city has been negotiating with Waste Control Systems, Inc. of Houston, Tex., since March about an incinerator system for the city. Waste Control was the only other bidder at $149,740. The Public Works Department has the bids, opened Friday, under consideration, but Charles F. Wrobleski, department director, was unavailable for comment. He will recommend action to the City Council.

25 years ago

Aug. 31, 1996

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas students will hit the airwaves next week as they kick off a new campus television station broadcasting to Fayetteville.The new station, on Channel 2, is a joint project of the UA Department of Journalism and the Arkansas Educational Television Network. Called "UATV," the station will begin broadcasting Tuesday from the television center in the university's journalism department. UA students and faculty will provide programs to fill some time slots, and AETN will provide the rest. Responsible for creating many of the programs themselves, broadcast journalism students will get hands-on lessons that will help prepare them for future on-air careers, said Bernard Madison, dean of the university's Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, at a news conference Friday. "Nothing is better than real, on-air experience for our students," Madison said. Among the programs scheduled for the first week of broadcasting is "Down on Dickson," a look at some of the quirky goings-on along Fayetteville's best-known street, said Larry Foley, an associate professor of journalism.

10 years ago

Aug. 31, 2011

• Curiosity about having a broader streetcar system in Little Rock and North Little Rock attracted residents Tuesday to look over maps and diagrams about extending River Rail north and south. The recommendations of a draft study by URS Corp. of Fort Worth basically follows Main Street in both cities, with track reaching Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and the Park Hill Historic District in North Little Rock. The study is sponsored by Metroplan, central Arkansas' regional planning agency.