Police: Motorcyclist, 51, dies in Searcy crash

A motorcyclist from Judsonia was killed in a crash in Searcy on Tuesday morning after striking a curb, police said.

James Roy Ballard, 51, was driving a 2014 Harley Davidson south on Arkansas 367 when the crash happened around 6 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report from the Searcy Police Department.

As Ballard approached East Race Avenue he lost control of the bike, crossed over the yellow line and hit with a curb, police said. The motorcycle went airborne for approximately 35 feet, and then airborne again for about 27 additional feet, before stopping, according to the report.

Ballard was killed as a result of the crash, police said.

Police described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 402 people were killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.