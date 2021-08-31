Rogers arts academy hires new principal

ROGERS -- The Arkansas Arts Academy's School Board chose a principal from the Pea Ridge School District as the new principal of its high school campus.

Bryan Appleton started his third year as principal of Pea Ridge Junior High School this month. He submitted his resignation to the Pea Ridge district Saturday, one day after the arts academy board voted unanimously to hire him during a special meeting.

The academy is an open-enrollment charter school serving about 1,200 students in grades K-12 at two campuses in Rogers.

Appleton told the board he'll bring a unique musical background, leadership and passion to the position.

Appleton is entering his 15th year as an educator, according to an academy news release. He previously was an assistant principal at Fulbright Junior High School in the Bentonville School District.

He completed his undergraduate degree at Evangel University in Springfield, Mo., earning a major in history and a minor in music, according to the release. Appleton also has a master's in science education and an education specialist degree from Arkansas State and a doctorate in educational leadership from Harding University in Searcy, according to the release.

Appleton served in the Army National Guard for six years while beginning his career in education, he said.

"I like to say my trombone took me around the world, and that's pretty honest," Appleton said.

"I'm excited to join the AAA family, and I look forward to working with our staff, students and parents to build upon the excellence that already exists, " Appleton said.

Allison Roberts, chief executive officer, said Appleton's experience and leadership will be an excellent fit for the school. His experience as an administrator will help the school advance its professional learning communities, response to intervention programming, co-teaching environments and community partnerships, she said.

"I also look forward to seeing how his passion for music as a trombone player will merge into his leadership style and relationship building with students," Roberts said.

Appleton is replacing Heather Davis, who has assumed the role of district assessment and data coordinator, according to the release.

Parents and students made comments at the meeting, expressing concerns that they didn't know a new principal was being hired.

"It feels like a big change for the school," said Nicole Tilman, who has two children attending the academy.

Tilman expressed concern about how the board notified families about the change in administration for the school.

Jeff Hunnicutt, board vice president, said the position was advertised and email communications had been sent to families.

Appleton thanked students for making comments and encouraged them to use their voices, noting it's unusual to see students at school board meetings.

"I'm encouraged," he told the students. "I've been to a lot of board meetings in my career where nobody shows up, so I applaud you for being here."

This is the second major change in the school's administration within the past few months. In June, the academy board opted not to renew the contract of then-CEO Richard Burrows, whom the board hired in August 2020 following a nationwide search. The board then hired Roberts to replace Burrows on an interim basis.

Appleton, who starts his new job Tuesday, will earn a prorated amount of a $92,500 annual salary for the 2021-22 school year, according to Terri Harral, the school's human resource and finance coordinator. Appleton's salary with Pea Ridge this school year was $90,976, according to Keith Martin, Pea Ridge's superintendent.

"We thank Dr. Appleton for his dedication and wish him the best," Martin said Monday.

Martin also announced Beth Stein, Pea Ridge Junior High's assistant principal, would serve as interim principal at the school.

"Right now is not the time to be looking for a replacement; we'll look at that after Christmas," Martin said.

"Mrs. Stein has been a contributing and committed Pea Ridge staff member since 2013. Her work ethic, leadership skills, and commitment to Pea Ridge Schools will ensure that the students, staff, parents, and community are served well during her appointment as the interim principal of Pea Ridge Junior High," Martin said.

Tony Travis, currently Pea Ridge's athletic and activities director, will serve as assistant principal at the junior high, too.