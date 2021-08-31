Rogers man sentenced to 22 years for role in drive-by shooting

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man was sentenced to 22 years in prison after admitting his role in a drive-by shooting.

Alfredo Arroyo, 21, pleaded guilty Monday to accomplice to attempted capital murder, terroristic act and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

Arroyo admitted he was the driver when Jordan Lucas Rosendo Leos shot at a house in Bentonville, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Bentonville police went at 7:13 p.m. April 24, 2020, to 1405 Camellia Drive concerning shots fired. Police learned someone had fired multiple rounds and hit a residence, according to the affidavit.

A witness told police the suspect fled in a black, sport utility vehicle. A second witness told police he saw a black Ford Escape occupied by two people wearing masks, according to the affidavit.

Noah Johnson and David Kort said they were in the kitchen of the home when the shots were fired. Kort told police he heard five to seven shots, according to the affidavit.

Johnson told police he had been feuding with Leos through text messages and believed Leos was responsible for the shooting, according to the affidavit.

James Burgess, Johnson's brother, told police Leos called him via FaceTime and threatened to kill his brother, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green sentenced Arroyo to 22 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. He must testify against Leos as part of his plea agreement.

Leos, 22, is charged with attempted capital murder, terroristic act, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and possession of firearm by certain persons. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. His next court appearance is set for Dec. 16.