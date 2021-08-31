Rogers RB puts up career performance

Josh Shepherd does a lot.

The Rogers running back comes out of the backfield for the Mounties. He lines up at receiver, too. At points last season, while splitting reps with then-senior running back Anthony Rendon, he found the end zone at crucial points for Rogers, Coach Chad Harbison said.

"He's been there," Harbison said. "He just hasn't had a night, just a breakout night."

Shepherd had that breakout night Friday in a 51-40 victory against Siloam Springs. He amassed 402 rushing yards on 15 carries, an average of 26.8 yards per carry. He also scored six touchdowns, and he broke off runs of 52, 63, 64, 72 and 90 yards, all of which ended in the end zone.

"That's kind of uncommon to see somebody rush for that many yards and have that much success in one game," Harbison said.

The senior back said while he's had games where he's scored four or five touchdowns at the junior varsity level, he's never had as much success in a game as he did against Siloam Springs.

Harbison said Shepherd has "grown up" a lot since last season. He also noted that the running back had a really good summer, both in the weight room -- where he added muscle and speed -- and in terms of his mental growth.

"He's done a good job just from a mental perspective of just learning and understanding and paying a lot of attention to what actually goes on in front of him so he's able to set up his runs better," Harbison said. "He's blocking better and understanding defensive things."

When asked about his success in Friday's win, Shepherd was quick to credit his offensive line, but he also acknowledged his growth as a running back over the past year. Specifically, he noted slowing down in the backfield and trying to be more cognizant of the running lanes developing in front of him.

"Watching him, last year, improve from game to game, I mean he overran so many cuts," Harbison said. "He's just so fast. And he's becoming a whole lot more patient. It's been a process for him, but I'm just really proud of him for taking on the responsibility and being coachable."

Shepherd said despite becoming Rogers' feature back this season, he's not changed a ton in his approach.

"I've always just tried my best," Shepherd said. "If I was like a backup or starter, I never changed my practice performance."

Shepherd plans to take his responsibilities and season one game at a time, but he's still trying to grow as a player in his senior season, particularly as a pass catcher.

"I want to be more versatile," he said.