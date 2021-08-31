Siloam Springs School District, JBU give covid-19 updates

SILOAM SPRINGS -- As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Siloam Springs School District saw 44 active cases of covid-19 among students and seven among staff, according to the district's website.

Students quarantined from cases that originated within the school were 285 and there were seven among staff, the website states. Students who were exposed outside the district totaled 30 while only one staff member was exposed outside the school district, the site states.

There were nine new coronavirus cases among students and 28 quarantines from cases that originated within the district and three new staff quarantine due to exposure that originated within the district, the site states.

Students who were quarantined due to exposure outside of the school district numbered at 30 and staff quarantined due to exposure outside of the district were one, the site states.

Cumulative cases beginning in July reported as of Friday were 103 among students and 23 among staff the site states.

Students quarantined from cases within the school district since July totaled 307 and seven among staff members, the site states. Students who were exposed outside of the district numbered at 190 and 23 among staff, the site states.

The district does not have a mask mandate as voted by the Siloam Springs School Board on Aug. 12.

John Brown University has had six active student cases with one in isolation on-campus and five in isolation off-campus, according to jbu.edu . There are 13 students in quarantine.

Two staff members were reported at JBU, and those staff members are in quarantine. There were eight cumulative cases and 15 cumulative quarantines.