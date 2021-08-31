ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Singer Genine LaTrice Perez headlines Wednesday's Jazz in the Park performance in Little Rock's River Market

Jazz in the Park

Jazz singer Genine LaTrice Perez headlines the first of five September Jazz in the Park performances, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in the East Farmers Market Pavilion behind the River Market's Ottenheimer Market Hall, 400 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock.

Admission is free. Take chairs (although chairs will be available for patrons who don't). Beer, wine, soft drinks and water will be sold, along with new Jazz in the Park koozies; a portion of the proceeds benefits Art Porter Music Education Inc.'s scholarship fund. No coolers are allowed.

The Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau is taking pandemic safety precautions, including moving the venue to the Market Hall pavilion from the History Pavilion in Riverfront Park to allow for additional distancing, and recommending, though not requiring, masks when social distancing cannot be achieved. Patrons must wear masks to use restrooms inside the Market Hall in accordance with the city's mask mandate for public buildings.

The rest of the lineup (all shows, 6-8 p.m., in the Market Hall pavilion:

◼️ Sep. 8: New Jazz Messengers

◼️ Sept. 15: Dizzy Seven

◼️ Sept. 22: Tonya Leeks

◼️ Sept. 29: The Rodney Block Collective

Call (501) 320-3503 or visit rivermarket.info.

Art at Arkansas Tech

“Both Ends Burning,” paintings by Little Rock artist Michael Shaeffer, are on display through Sept. 24 in Norman Hall, Arkansas Tech University at Russellville. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

"Both Ends Burning," paintings by Little Rock artist Michael Shaeffer inspired by memories of New York City club scene in the 1990s and 2000s, are on display through Sept. 24 in Arkansas Tech University's Norman Hall, 203 W. Q St., Russellville. A reception and gallery talk are set for 2:30 p.m. Sept. 8. Admission is free. Gallery hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays; hours could vary due to the covid-19 pandemic. Schedule a visit to the gallery by calling (479) 964-3237.

In other Arkansas Tech art department news, Jade Hoyer, assistant professor of art at Metropolitan State University in Denver, will head up a community mural project titled "Paper Makers" as part of her fall 2021 Windgate Foundation residency. The project will teach participants how to make paper from recycled materials and then apply it to wooden panels that will form a portable mural. Visit atu.edu/art.

'Fox' tryouts in Rogers

Arkansas Public Theatre will hold auditions for Ken Ludwig's "A Fox on the Fairway," 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Victory Theater, 116 S. Second St., Rogers. Doors open at 6:30. Auditions will be based upon readings from the script. An audition packet, including audition times, scenes, character descriptions and a rehearsal schedule, is available for download at arkansaspublictheatre.org. Call backs, if necessary, will take place 7 p.m. Sept. 14. Production dates are Oct. 29-31 and Nov. 4-7. Call (479) 631-8988.