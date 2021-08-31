Super Quiz: The Caribbean Region

For what product are Jamaica's Blue Mountains famous?

Captain Jack Sparrow is the main protagonist in this film series.

What is the largest English-speaking city in the region?

This separates the Gulf of Mexico from the Caribbean Sea.

George Town is the capital city of these islands south of Cuba.

The name of this island country is from a word meaning "bearded ones"

Name the three ABC islands.

This strait lies between the islands of Cuba and Hispaniola.