Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values iPad Weather Story ideas Obits Archive Newsletters Puzzles
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: The Caribbean Region

Today at 1:47 a.m.

  1. For what product are Jamaica's Blue Mountains famous?

  2. Captain Jack Sparrow is the main protagonist in this film series.

  3. What is the largest English-speaking city in the region?

  4. This separates the Gulf of Mexico from the Caribbean Sea.

  5. George Town is the capital city of these islands south of Cuba.

  6. The name of this island country is from a word meaning "bearded ones"

  7. Name the three ABC islands.

  8. This strait lies between the islands of Cuba and Hispaniola.

  9. This U.S. detention camp is on an island on the coast of Cuba.

ANSWERS:

  1. Coffee

  2. "Pirates of the Caribbean"

  3. Kingston, Jamaica

  4. Yucatan Peninsula

  5. Cayman Islands

  6. Barbados

  7. Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao

  8. Windward Passage

  9. Guantanamo Bay

Print Headline: Super Quiz: The Caribbean Region

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT