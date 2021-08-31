Texas kayaker goes missing on White River in north Arkansas, search continues

NORFORK -- The search continued Monday in north Arkansas for a Texas man who vanished while kayaking on the White River.

Authorities began searching for the man after getting a call around 1 p.m. Saturday that he had gone under in the White River and had not resurfaced, Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery said.

The kayaker, identified as Dalton Edwards, 29, of Beaumont, Texas, had not been found as of Monday afternoon, said Captain Jeff Lewis of the Baxter County sheriff's office.

Counties from downriver have been notified to watch for him, Lewis said. The pilot and spotter with the sheriff's office flew Saturday and Sunday in attempts to locate him but were unsuccessful, Lewis added.

Rescue personnel were told the man was kayaking with others when he tipped over in the river, began struggling, and went under. The water level in the White River was high and the current was swift.

A helicopter from the sheriff's office and a boat searched for several hours Saturday but were unable to locate the man.

Information for this article was contributed by Brianna Kwasnik of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.