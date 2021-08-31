Three Washington County justices of the peace test positive for covid

FAYETTEVILLE -- Three Washington County justices of the peace are now in quarantine after having tested positive for covid-19.

Sean Simons, justice of the peace for District 3 in Springdale, Suki Highers, justice of the peace for District 11 in Fayetteville, and Eva Madison, justice of the peace for District 9 in Fayetteville, each confirmed Monday they have tested positive for the virus and are in quarantine.

Simons said he received his test results on Aug. 24 and is quarantining at home. Simons said he's uncertain where he may have been exposed to the virus. He said he attended a statewide meeting of the Association of Arkansas Counties in Rogers the previous week. Simons also attended the Aug. 19 meeting of the Quorum Court.

Simons said he has been told the period during which a person is contagious comes in the 48 hours before symptoms appear. He said he had no symptoms during a time that would indicate he was contagious while at the Aug. 19 Quorum court meeting.

"I had no indication of illness whatsoever," he said.

Highers said she was tested on Saturday, after learning that Simons had tested positive. She said she got her positive test result on Sunday. Madison said she was tested on Sunday and got her positive result Monday morning.

Both Highers and Madison said they can't pinpoint when they were exposed, but both said they are concerned with the timing of Simon's illness and their own. They also said they are worried by the relaxation of covid-19 precautions by Washington County, including the ending of remote meetings via Zoom and the removal of partitions between the work stations for the justices of the peace.

Washington County stopped using Zoom technology for remote meetings in April after using it for a year after a statewide health emergency was declared in March 2020. When the state dropped its mandate for wearing masks in public places, the county followed suit. Seating was reduced in the Quorum Court meeting room but it has been restored to full capacity, allowing up to 70 people in the room.

"I haven't been comfortable with it, and I'm definitely not going to be comfortable now," Highers said. "I would like the county to go back to the hybrid, in-person and Zoom meetings.

Madison said the Aug. 19 Quorum Court meeting is the most likely time she could have been exposed to covid-19.

"Other than that, I haven't been out of the house much," Madison said. "Then, it was with people who are vaccinated and who wear masks."

Madison also said the county should return to some form of remote participation in meetings.

Benton County has continued using Zoom to allow remote participation throughout the health emergency, according to County Judge Barry Moehring. Moehring said the Quorum Court has passed an ordinance to allow remote participation for committee meetings even after the health emergency passes. Moehring said the county had also reinstalled partitions between the justices of the peace and continued to limit seating in the meeting room.

Robert Dennis, justice of the peace for District 10 in Prairie Grove, made a motion at Monday night's County Services Committee to return to hybrid meetings, with justices of the peace and the public having the choice of participating in person or by Zoom. The motion was tabled.

"I think I'm more concerned with covid now than I was back in February," Dennis said during the meeting.

Dennis said he wanted the county to put safety first and not make responding to covid a political issue.

"I'm doing this for safety reasons, not for political reasons," Dennis said. "I think we're flirting with danger."