U.S. probes 5 states' school mask-rule bans

WASHINGTON -- The Education Department on Monday opened civil-rights investigations into five states over policies banning school districts from requiring masks, upping the Biden administration's battle with Republican governors over pandemic policies for schools.

The letters were sent to officials in Iowa, South Carolina, Utah, Oklahoma and Tennessee, all of which bar local districts from mandating masks. The letters allege that these states may be preventing districts from meeting the needs of students with disabilities who are at heightened risk for severe illness should they contract the coronavirus.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The agency said it did not open investigations in Arkansas, Arizona, Florida or Texas because their mandates are not currently being enforced as a result of court orders or other state actions. It said it is watching closely and is prepared to take further action.

The move follows up on President Joe Biden's promise this month that the Education Department would use its authority to try to stop states from interfering with school districts that want to require masks. Governors argue that masking should be a personal choice for parents and families, and over the past few weeks the disputes have reflected the larger debate over personal freedom vs. public health.

Biden has come down squarely on the side of school districts, many in big cities, that say the highly contagious delta variant means all people in school buildings should wear masks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says masks are among the most effective tools to prevent the spread of the virus and recommends universal masking in schools as part of a layered mitigation strategy.

"Unfortunately, as you've seen throughout this pandemic, some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures -- that is, children wearing masks in school -- into political disputes for their own political gain," Biden said this month.

On Monday, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement that his agency has heard complaints from parents across the country.

"It's simply unacceptable that state leaders are putting politics over the health and education of the students they took an oath to serve," he said. "The Department will fight to protect every student's right to access in-person learning safely and the rights of local educators to put in place policies that allow all students to return to the classroom full-time in-person safely this fall."

The letters to state officials note significant increases in coronavirus cases among children, including those younger than 12 who are not yet eligible for vaccination. Children with certain disabilities are at higher risk.

Debates over mask mandates are raging in many states across the country, including the ramifications for all students. But the impact on children with disabilities offers the federal agency a tool to potentially force states' hands. Federal law requires that students with disabilities be given a free and appropriate education, and the new investigations are meant to explore whether those rights are being subverted.

The investigation by the Office for Civil Rights "will focus on whether ... students with disabilities who are at heightened risk for severe illness from COVID-19 are prevented from safely returning to in-person education, in violation of Federal law," the letters say.

Education Department investigations often end with voluntary agreements that remedy alleged violations. But if the agency concludes that states violated civil-rights laws, it could issue sanctions as severe as a loss of federal education funding.

REPUBLICANS REACT

Some Republicans quickly denounced the investigations. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said individuals should be trusted to make the best decisions for themselves.

"Iowa was able to reopen schools safely and responsibly over a year ago. President Biden and his team know this, yet they've decided to pick a political fight with a handful of governors to distract from his own failures," Reynolds said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said that "until every American citizen is safely out of Afghanistan, President Biden shouldn't spend a single second harassing states like Oklahoma for protecting parents' rights to make health decisions for their kids."

But Oklahoma's education chief, who has said mask mandates should be an option, appeared to share the Education Department's concerns. In a statement, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said the state "is preventing schools from fulfilling their legal duty to protect and provide all students the opportunity to learn more safely in-person."

In South Carolina, the state's top education official has similarly clashed with the governor over mask policies. A statement from the state education agency said Superintendent Molly Spearman has "repeatedly implored" lawmakers to reconsider their ban on mask mandates.

South Carolina education officials said they are sensitive to the law's effect on vulnerable students, and are "acutely aware of the difficult decisions many families are facing concerning a return to in-person instruction."

S.C. LAW DISPUTED

In South Carolina, disability rights groups and parents of children with disabilities want an immediate halt to a law banning school districts from requiring masks.

Last week, the groups and parents filed for a temporary restraining order blocking the law from being enforced while their lawsuit challenging the measure proceeds.

"Defendants are illegally forcing South Carolina families who have children with disabilities to choose between their child's education and their child's health and safety," wrote attorneys for the groups, who are represented by the American Civil Liberties Union.

The ban, they wrote, "needlessly and unconscionably exposes South Carolina school children and their families to a heightened risk of infection, hospitalization, and death."

State officials have until Sept. 9 to respond to the request in court.

A budget measure passed this summer prevents school districts from using any state funding to require masks in schools. But some districts and cities across South Carolina have disregarded the ban, moving forward with implementing school mask mandates. The state's attorney general is suing the capital city of Columbia over one such provision, with arguments expected this week in the South Carolina Supreme Court.

The ACLU lawsuit, filed this month against top state officials including Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, alleges that the mask mandate ban disproportionately affects students with underlying health conditions or disabilities. The plaintiffs allege that the ban violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act.

McMaster has defended the policy, calling the lawsuit's arguments "totally inaccurate" and saying earlier this year that it was "the height of ridiculosity" for a school district to require a mask over any parent's wishes that their child go without one.

VACCINATION MANDATES

Some of the biggest school systems in the U.S. are taking a hard line with teachers and staff members who are not yet vaccinated: Get a jab or lose your job.

Most teachers are vaccinated, and national teachers' unions have endorsed mandates, but the policies have sparked protests from educators and in some cases pushback from local district leaders who fear large numbers of departures.

In Oregon, where school staffers are required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18, the board for the 7,500-student district of Redmond last week passed a resolution protesting the mandate and mandatory mask-wearing in schools after "significant" opposition.

"This could do serious damage to the other mandate that we have, which is to provide excellent education to the children and the families of our district," board member Michael Summers said. "We're attempting to speak for people."

Teachers in many districts with vaccine requirements can opt out if they submit to regular testing, but New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago and St. Louis are among a growing list of places that are limiting exemptions to bona fide medical and religious reasons. Washington and Oregon have adopted similarly strict vaccination policies.

As a new school year begins, governments are taking a harder line on vaccinations to ward off the delta variant, which has sent children to hospital intensive-care beds in record numbers.

"This is to ensure that the children we all cherish are safe, that their families are reassured," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, said last week.

Underscoring the risks of classroom infections, the CDC presented a case study in its weekly report Friday detailing how an unvaccinated teacher in Marin County, Calif., spread the virus to 22 of the instructor's 24 students. The CDC said the teacher sometimes read to the students while unmasked.

Some school staff members who have held off on getting vaccinated say they would leave their jobs before getting shots.

Marlene Washington, an elementary school teacher in New York City, said as she protested de Blasio's order outside City Hall last week that she is considering retirement after two decades in the classroom. She said she questions the long-term safety of the vaccines.

"I'm still undecided about what to do," said Washington, 62. "But I do know that I'm not taking the vaccine."

Kiara Coleman, a food service worker for Philadelphia schools, said she isn't budging despite uncertainty over the consequences of refusing a vaccine.

"I'll just have to cross that bridge when I find out more details of the mandate. I would hate to throw away all that time I have with the schools," Coleman said.

HOSPITALIZATIONS RISING

The daily average for hospitalized covid-19 patients in the United States is now more than 100,000. That average, calculated over the past seven days, is higher than in any previous surge except last winter's, before most Americans were eligible to get vaccinated.

The influx of patients is straining hospitals and pushing health care workers to the brink as deaths have risen to an average of more than 1,000 a day for the first time since March.

Hospitalizations nationwide have increased by nearly 500% in the past two months, particularly across Southern states, where intensive-care beds are filling up, a crisis fueled by some of the country's lowest vaccination rates and widespread political opposition to public health measures such as mask requirements.

In Florida, 16,457 people are hospitalized, the most of any state, followed by Texas, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

With the surge pummeling the nation and overwhelming hospitals, a shortage of bedside nurses has complicated efforts to treat hospitalized patients, leading to longer emergency room waiting times and rushed or inadequate care.

Earlier this month, 1 in 5 American ICUs had reached or exceeded 95% of beds full. Alabama was one of the first states to run out, and the crisis is concentrated in the South, with small pockets of high occupancy elsewhere in the country.

Information for this article was contributed by Laura Meckler of The Washington Post; by Collin Binkley, Scott McFetridge, Ken Miller, Meg Kinnard, Gillian Flaccus, Bobby Caina Calvan, Claudia Lauer and Rachel La Corte of The Associated Press; and by Dan Levin of The New York Times.