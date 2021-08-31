Two JBU soccer players named conference Players of the Week

SILOAM SPRINGS -- John Brown University junior forward Jacob Zamarron and senior goalkeeper Rodrigo Selingardi earned Sooner Athletic Conference Player of the Week honors following their performance in the Golden Eagles' 3-0 victory at Benedictine (Kan.) on Aug. 21.

Zamarron was named the SAC Offensive Player of the Week, while Selingardi earned SAC Defensive Player of the Week honors. It's the second career SAC weekly honor for Zamarron, while Selingardi collects his first-ever defensive weekly honors.

After posting a first-half brace in just 14 minutes of play, Zamarron added an assist, playing a part in all three JBU goals, propelling the Golden Eagles to its first victory in Atchison since 1997. It the 12th multi-goal performance of his career.

The Rogers product tallied his tenth-career game-winning goal in the fifth minute of play when he finished off senior Jack Bos' long-range pass upfield that bounced into the box. Zamarron buried the high-difficulty shot past the keeper short side. He then added his second of the season nine minutes later when he beat a Raven defender to the goal line and cut back into the middle, sending a bullet shot to the upper right corner of the goal.

Zamarron's pass on the floor to Eli Jackson for a one-touch strike just before halftime finished off the five-point outing. He had 91 career points after the match.

Selingardi, meanwhile, needed to make just one first-half save to collect his first clean sheet as a Golden Eagle. He improved his record to 2-2-0 with John Brown, spanning the 2020 and 2021 seasons.