Arkansas special session to include other proposals ranging from saving unspent money to beefing up legislative security

Beyond proposed income tax legislation, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday he plans on putting other bills on the call for the special session starting Tuesday.

According to the governor's office, these items include bills to:

• Repeal Act 1104 of 2021, which changed state laws related to insulin rebates. Since the bill was enacted, it has been determined that the law will have a large financial impact on the state's Employee Benefits Division and other insurance plans, according to the governor's office.

A consultant hired by the Bureau of Legislative Research, The Segal Group, has recommended a repeal and replacement of Act 1104 to avoid an estimated $7 million-a-year cost, starting in 2022, on the state's health insurance plans for public school and state employees and retirees.

• Fix a drafting issue in Act 1041 of 2021 that covers limited liability companies.

• Allow the state House of Representatives and state Senate to hire and employ security personnel at their request.

House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, said the bill clarifies the role of the House sergeant at arms. He said it would allow for sergeants at arms to access training that is available to other law enforcement personnel, allow sergeants at arms to be certified law enforcement officers and clarify their jurisdiction.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, said the Senate doesn't intend to hire any security employees, but he wants the legislation to be consistent for the House and the Senate in case the Senate decides to do so in the future.

• Provide appropriations for state agencies to spend more federal American Rescue Plan funds. State agencies are running out of existing appropriations to spend the pandemic relief funds, "so another bill needs to be passed," according to the governor's office.

• A bill to shift $31.68 million of year-end unspent general revenue from agencies from the general allotment reserve fund to the restricted reserve account. Without further legislative action, the money would be swept into the state's long-term reserve fund, according to the governor's office. The intent is to require a three-fifths vote of the Legislative Council to authorize using $14 million of the reserved funds, while the rest could be spent with a simple majority vote of the council.

• A bill to correct language regarding the candidates recommended for the Independent Tax Appeals Commission, which was created in the Department of Inspector General under Act 586 of 2021. The commission, starting July 1, 2022, will resolve disputes between the state Department of Finance and Administration and taxpayers.

• Potential economic development legislation. The details of the proposed bill are in the works, the governor said. The proposed economic development project will be disclosed later and is looking at recycling tax credits, he said.

