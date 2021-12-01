Arkansas State QB Layne Hatcher enters transfer portal

Layne Hatcher didn't start 2021 as Arkansas State's quarterback. And the Pulaski Academy alum won't be the starter in 2022, either.

Hatcher announced Wednesday morning that he is entering the transfer portal after three seasons with the Red Wolves, leaving Jonesboro with two seasons of eligibility. The Little Rock native came to ASU in 2019 after redshirting his first year of college as a walk-on at Alabama and ranks fourth in program history with more than 7,400 career passing yards.

This season, Hatcher tossed a career-worst 13 interceptions, starting the final six games in place of the injured James Blackman.

"Thank you to Arkansas State," Hatcher wrote on social media. "I have loved my time here with these coaches and players and will be forever grateful to this place!"

That makes five Red Wolves who have entered the transfer portal since the end of ASU's season. Sophomore defensive lineman Corbet Mims and junior safety Detravion Green were joined Tuesday by a pair of veteran safeties in Marion native Anthony Switzer and former three-star prospect Antonio Fletcher.