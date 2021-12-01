Authorities ID man found dead in Wynne Sunday

Authorities have identified the man whose body was recovered from a drainage ditch in Wynne on Sunday, state police said.

The man has been identified as Howard Earl Holmes, 70, of Wynne, according to a news release from state police Wednesday.

The remains were recovered after a resident reported seeing a body in a shallow drainage ditch between Front and Ash streets Sunday afternoon, state police said.

State police are continuing their investigation into his death, according to the release.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts dating back to Nov. 2 is asked to contact state police or the Wynne Police Department.