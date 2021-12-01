Chamber director accepts new job

Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce Director Ulanda Arnett has accepted a director's position in Northwest Arkansas. Arnett is taking the job to be closer to her children, according to the Chamber newsletter.

"Under her tenure, Arnett worked to recruit and retain 75 new and existing businesses. Arnett also organized and implemented the Candidate Development Institute as well as a successful Leadership Pine Bluff class that provided real solutions to improve the quality of life in Pine Bluff with their group projects," according to the newsletter.

Arnett also increased the number of ribbon cuttings and grand openings and improved collaborations with several community organizations.

Fundraiser held for Salvation Army

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary is holding a fundraiser for the local Salvation Army, which provides food, shelter, socialization opportunities, spiritual enrichment and other services.

Proceeds this year will be used to purchase essential items for the Salvation Army shelter, send less-fortunate youngsters to summer camp and fund other projects, according to a news release.

Checks should be made payable to the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary and delivered to the Salvation Army Corps headquarters at 501 E. 12th Ave. or mailed to Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, P.O. Box 8209, Pine Bluff, Ark. 71611. Details: Salvation Army, (870) 534-0504.

Generator runs diversity workshop

Pine Bluff business owners are invited to a workshop on the Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) Certification program from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Generator, 435 S. Main St.

Participants will hear how to increase the opportunity for minority or women-owned businesses to sell products or services to the state of Arkansas, according to the Generator's Facebook page.

The Generator welcomes Arkansas Economic Development Commission Minority and Women-Owned Business Division and Arkansas PTAC (Procurement Technical Assistance Center) for the workshop.

Light lunch will be served. Registration is required and seating is limited. Registration is available at https://forms.gle/KwYLF2nGHagvcWgFA .

Blue Cross sponsors ticket drawing

Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield is sponsoring a drawing for a chance to win free tickets to the King Cotton Holiday Classic. The basketball tournament will be held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center on Dec. 27-29.

To register for the drawing, participants should visit the ArkansasBlue welcome center, 509 Mallard Loop, by Dec. 16. The ticket drawing will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 17, according to a news release.

Participants don't have to be present to win, and they don't have to buy anything. They must be 18 or older to register for the drawing, according to the release.

Twenty teams will compete in the tournament, which will also include a women's division.

"The King Cotton Holiday Classic has been a nationally recognized tournament since it was founded 39 years ago, and it has a long-standing reputation as a place to see some of the best in high school basketball," said Todd Holt, regional executive for Arkansas Blue Cross Southeast Region. "Arkansas Blue Cross is proud to support the students and the city of Pine Bluff."