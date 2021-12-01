Marriage Licenses

Larry Lufkin, 61, and Tammy Boyd, 62, both of North Little Rock.

Walter Henderson, 70, and Brenda Denton, 72, both of Jacksonville.

Peter Skarda, 35, and Chancey Womack, 31, both of Little Rock.

Mohammad Chohan, 32, and Aisha Siddiqui, 30, both of Houston, Texas.

Nguyen Tran, 67, of Little Rock and Mari Doung, 60, of St. Louis, Mo.

Matthew Wallace, 28, of Kansas City, Mo. and Clara Painter, 23, of Sherwood.

Daniel Chesser, 33, and Jordan Chamlee, 29, both of Maumelle.

Zakkariah Preston, 20, and Sara Eison, 21, both of North Little Rock.

Isacc Espinosa, 45, and Chimica Robinson, 33, both of Maumelle.

John Lawrence, 61, and Vannice Lawrence, 60, both of Helena.

Oto Palacios Barrios, 35, and Eiliana Garcia, 37, both of Little Rock.

Stanley Anderson, 46, of Little Rock and Feshonta Ewell, 49, of North Little Rock.

Benjamin O'Brien, 26, of Springdale and Jessica McCauley, 25, of Sherwood.

Buford Curruth, 48, of Little Rock and Ruthy Wyatt, 52, of Jacksonville.

Hunley Campbell, 86, and Brittany Carroll, 33, both of Little Rock.

Devin Propps, 30, and Sharalene Pruitt, 34, both of Sherwood.

Matthew Henry, 25, and Molly Robinson, 26, both of Little Rock.

Joel Baugh, 26, of Jacksonville and Charlotte Moss, 21, of North Little Rock.

Srinivas Chitturi, 40, and Leena Balineni, 44, both of Little Rock.

Charles Williams, 29, and Kiera Draper, 27, both of North Little Rock.

Paul Dangha, 54, and Agnes Aruna, 55, both of Maumelle.

Danny Spradlin, 23, of Warner, Okla. and Avery Jackson, 22, of Little Rock.

Mark Crutcher, 43, of Batesville and Amie Birdsong, 41, of Little Rock.

Jennifer Garrison, 37, and Christopher Dinwiddie, 38, both of Cabot.

Waylon Cogburn, 38, and Rebecca Bateman, 44, both of Maumelle.

Divorces

FILED

21-3980. J. Courtney Gaddy v. Julie Gaddy.

21-3983. Howard Kennedy v. Martha Kennedy.

21-3990. Sharon Porch v. David Porch.

21-3993. Dominique Rudley v. Richard Rudley.

21-3995. Russo Hollee v. Brannon Brekeen.

21-3996. Pheonix Bolden v. Latonia White-Bolden.

21-4003. Taimecia Madden v. Cawuan Madden Sr.

21-4005. Gina Farmer v. Billy Farmer.

21-4010. Makenzie Ashmore v. Teddy Ashmore.

21-4013. Edricka Carter v. Calvin Frith Jr.

21-4014. Melissa Davis v. Albert Dixon.

21-4015. Alice Collins v. Marvin Collins.

21-4018. Jo Ann Garza v. John Garza.

GRANTED

20-329. Jeff Robertson v. Marci Robertson.

20-2418. Zandra Gembarski v. Phillip Gembarski.

21-1210. Marcos Johnson v. Ayanna Johnson.

21-1742. Benta Geoghegan v. John Geoghegan.

21-2185. Ashleigh Looper v. Bradley Looper.

21-2482. Breanna McKenzie v. Antonio Bland.

21-2591. Kevin Scribner v. Hattie Scribner.

21-2926. Karen Gordon v. Jonathan Gordan.

21-3602. Ingrid Hunt v. Marquis Hunt.