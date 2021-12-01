EHC gathers up articles to donate

Members took loads of donations to the Willing Workers of White Hall Extension Homemakers Club meeting Nov. 23 at the White Hall Library.

Fifty-three completed caps and 49 completed dolls were collected for the Arkansas Children's Hospital. These, and others still to be collected, will be delivered to the Festival of Stars on Dec. 10, according to a news release.

Several blankets were collected for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Some items for the county project, Snacks for the Nurses, were also collected along with several bags of sugar for the White Hall Food Pantry.

President Sarah Payton welcomed everyone to the meeting, and Kathy Wilson read the Thought of the Month "Good mashed potatoes are one of the great luxuries of life!"

Cheri Aronowitz presented the program "Preparing Ahead for Thanksgiving," however this will work for Christmas and any other big holiday or gathering of family or friends. She gave 10 tips to help you get ready and still keep your guests safe:

1. About three weeks before the event, compile your list of guests. Keep in mind food allergies and favorite foods of your family.

2. Then, begin putting a menu together. Do you want a traditional meal or would you enjoy trying something new?

3. Gather recipes. You may want to make a dish in advance to ensure it will be what you expect on the big day.

4. Plan seating for guests. Do you have enough chairs, tables, place settings and serving pieces? Do you need a larger tablecloth?

5. Plan the order of cooking. Which dishes can be prepared ahead of time and frozen? Make room in your refrigerator ahead of time.

6. Clean your house a week in advance and set your tables a day or two in advance.

7. Cut up fresh vegetables the day before. Peel your potatoes early the morning of the event.

8. When making foods with many ingredients, remember that you can measure out ingredients ahead of time so when the time comes to put it together, you can make it without measuring. Cut onions and celery for dressing the night before and then take them out of the refrigerator on the day of the event to make the dressing at the last minute.

9. Follow your order of cooking and check your menu often so that everything is ready in time to serve.

10. Plan ahead for games in case it is a rainy day and the kids cannot play outside.

She also went over instructions on how to cook a turkey, cooking hints, along with Holiday Food Safety information.

Also during the meeting, committee reports were made.

Dee Kindrick, continuing education chairman, presented a reading on the history of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Jo Ann Carr, community service chairman, said 28 items were collected at the October meeting. October items were flour and meal. These were delivered to the White Hall Food Pantry. She said dried beans and corn bread mix will be the December food pantry items.

Dee Kindrick passed on compliments from the White Hall Food Pantry, noting that the Willing Workers EHC is always donating food they need. Carr also reminded members who will be attending the County Christmas Council in December to bring snacks for the "Snacks for the Nurses at JRMC" project.

Payton passed out registration sheets for the County Christmas Council event for members to register.

The Club Christmas Party/Meeting will be at the home of Marnette Reed on Dec. 14. Members are to bring a desert/snack food for gift exchange. Payton announced the club would be working the Enchanted Land of the Lights and Legends from 5:45-7 p.m. Dec. 20.

For details on the holiday food program or a copy of the Holiday Food Safety information contact Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County Extension Family and Consumer Sciences agent, at (870) 534-1033. For details or on Extension Homemakers Clubs, If you are interested in learning more about Extension Homemakers, call any member or Kizer.