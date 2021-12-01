Fayetteville students to raise awareness, funds through homeless vigil

Support the cause

Donations for the Homeless Vigil in support of the Fayetteville School District Families in Transition program may be made online at https://bit.ly/3lnrYq2 .

Source: Fayetteville School District

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Fayetteville High School Student Council on Thursday will hold its annual homeless vigil on the school's campus.

This is the vigil's 24th year, said Claire Bramlett, Student Council secretary. Bramlett, 17, lives in Fayetteville and is in the 12th grade.

About 24 council students in grades 9-12 will participate in the event to raise money for the district's Families in Transition program, Bramlett said.

Families in Transition connects homeless students and their families with support resources and assists with enrollment, transportation, clothing, school supplies and school meals, according to the district website.

The district has identified 190 homeless students to date this school year, said Lisa Hughey, Families in Transition coordinator. The program has helped 27 homeless families obtain permanent housing or maintain housing to help prevent them from becoming homeless this school year.

"The money raised each year affords us the ability to continue to help our students and their families who are facing housing insecurities," Hughey said of the vigil.

The Student Council raised $8,000 at the vigil last year, Bramlett said.

"We were able to participate in the vigil during the height of the pandemic," she said. "Instead of performing the vigil in the traditional way, where we sleep in cardboard structures throughout the night, we ended up sleeping in our own boxes and only participated in the vigil throughout the school day."

Students will participate in the vigil from 5-11 p.m. on the north side of the Fayetteville High campus along Bulldog Boulevard, according to a district news release. Students will sleep in four cardboard boxes arranged by the grade they are in, Bramlett said.

Bramlett hopes participating students will gain a better understanding of housing and economic insecurity within the district, she said.

"It is a problem that has persisted for too long within our district," Bramlett said.