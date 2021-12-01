I-30 lanes in Saline County to close

Work on a $187.3 million project to widen a section of Interstate 30 in Saline County will require overnight lane closings throughout much of this month beginning today, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will be working in the eastbound and westbound lanes between Sevier Street in Benton and U.S. 71 lanes will need to periodically close through Dec. 31, weather permitting.

Depending on the location, an inside or outside lane will be closed to allow crews to work, the department said. When lanes are closed, eastbound or westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., and all lanes will reopen no later than 6 a.m. the next day.

No work will be performed during the Christmas holiday travel period, which runs from Dec. 23-27, nor through the New Year holiday, which lasts from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3, the department said. Traffic will be controlled with construction barrels and signs, along with assistance from the Arkansas Highway Police.

The work is part of a project to widen 5.5 miles of I-30 to six lanes from four between Sevier Street in Benton and U.S. 70. The project also includes improvements to the I-30/U.S. 67 interchange.