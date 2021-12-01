It's not on the menu

Wow. The same people in America who used to talk about responsibilities over rights have flip-flopped.

Conservatives used to be all about some responsibility, always admonishing liberals for their calls for equal rights while not living up to their responsibilities as good Americans. How many times have we heard conservatives say that liberals worry about their rights but not their responsibilities? But nowadays?

Well, just look at the Kyle Rittenhouse case. Conservatives are going on and on about how Rittenhouse had a "right" to do what he did. But who had the "responsibility" to keep a 17-year-old child from going armed to a place where he or someone else could get killed? Who had the "responsibility" to teach this child a better way to see the world, but failed in that "responsibility"?

Seems responsibility is no longer on the conservative menu.

RL HUTSON

Cabot

America the beautiful

My wife and I had a joyous evening while watching Tony Bennett's last live performance along with Lady Gaga on Nov. 28. For 60 minutes, America was beautiful again. The audience was thrilled seeing these two sing swinging jazz songs.

We were smiling throughout the show and almost felt we were there. It refreshed us and made us happy.

We had seen him live before, and that is a precious memory. The moment that touched us the most was Lady Gaga walking along off the stage with him after the finale. Her loving care and concern were quite evident. Two people that have had an influence in our lives.

ROBERT SPENCER

North Little Rock

Cut out those taxes

I fully agree with Tom Olson from Benton about no tax on food and cutting personal property tax. I lived in Texas and both of these were real. It can be done. Sarah Huckabee Sanders can work on this because she will not have to spend much time on election formalities.

I know I would be in a better frame of mind if Arkansas did not try to "pinch every penny" out of each citizen. I also think way more income tax should be cut than what was reported on the news. Make real changes that count.

MICHAEL FERGUSON

Conway

Math wasn't accurate

Concerning the editorial dated Nov. 24, "A draft in here," which read that "Because the draft ended 50 years ago ...", I beg to differ.

A quick search online records that "The last man inducted entered the U.S. Army on June 30, 1973." If you subtract 2021 from 1973, you get a difference of 48 years. As an old friend of mine said, "Not telling, just saying."

On a positive note, I enjoy reading the editorials; keep up the good work.

JOHN C. DEAN

Newport