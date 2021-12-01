No injuries in Bentonville school bus collision

BENTONVILLE -- No injures occurred this afternoon in a school bus collision on Highway 71, said Leslee Wright, School District communications director.

Twenty-five Old High Middle School students were riding the bus at the time of the collision, she said.

"Bus No. 31 rear-ended a car in Bella Vista," Wright said.

The accident occurred at about 3:27 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Exit 93, according to iDrive Arkansas.

The district sent a bus to transport students home. It arrived at about 3:45 p.m., Wright said.

"We send their parents a message to let them know they'll be running late, that there's been a minor accident, no one's hurt and they'll be home soon," she said.

Bella Vista police responded to the accident.