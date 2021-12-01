Off The Wire

BASKETBALL

James in covid protocol

LeBron James has been placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols, and was ruled out for the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. Such a move almost certainly means one of two things: that James, who said earlier this season that he is vaccinated, either tested positive for covid-19 or had an inconclusive result. If James tested positive, he would likely be looking at a minimum of 10 days away from the Lakers unless he returns two negative PCR tests in a 24-hour span. The news that he is missing time came on the same day that the NBA underscored its previous recommendation, echoed by the National Basketball Players Association, that coaches and players who are vaccinated receive a booster shot as soon as possible. The NBA, in a memo obtained by The Associated Press, also told its teams Tuesday that it has documented 34 cases in which a fully vaccinated player, coach or staffer had a breakthrough case of covid-19. The league has said about 97% of players are fully vaccinated, with Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving -- who has not played this season because of his status -- among the exceptions. Tuesday's game marks James' 12th absence in the Lakers' first 23 games this season. He missed 10 games because of injuries and another because of the first NBA suspension of his 19-year career. He's averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists this season. If he is out for 10 days, he would miss at least four games.

FOOTBALL

Hokies hire Pry

Virginia Tech reached into its archives to find its next coach, hiring Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry, a disciple of longtime Hokies assistant Bud Foster. Pry was a graduate assistant working with the defensive line under Foster, the hugely successful coordinator, as the Hokies rose to national prominence. Pry was in Blacksburg, Va., from 1995-97, going to three straight bowl games. The school made the announcement Tuesday and plans to introduce Pry on Thursday. Pry said he will keep former Hokies star defensive lineman and interim coach J.C. Price on his staff as associate head coach/defensive coach. Price also will continue to serve as head coach through Virginia Tech's bowl game. Pry has been with Penn State since 2014, first as co-defensive coordinator before becoming the defensive coordinator in 2016. Penn State's defense has been ranked in the top half of the Big Ten every season he's been there. His hiring also received an endorsement from Foster, a Hokies icon who retired after the 2019 season. Coach Justin Fuente left Virginia Tech earlier this month after he went 43-31 in six seasons. Informed in a meeting with Athletic Director Whit Babcock that his return was not certain, the sides agreed to part ways immediately.

UK extends Stoops

Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him with the Wildcats through June 2028. Stoops' deal is being finalized, but will continue to include guaranteed extensions of one year for a seven-win season and two years for a 10-win finish. A release Tuesday stated Stoops earned a one-year extension through 2027 with Kentucky's current 9-3 record. Stoops said in the release that he and Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart came to an agreement "a week or two ago." Stoops is 58-53 in nine seasons with the Wildcats and has earned a sixth consecutive postseason appearance. His name had surfaced in recent days amid speculation about openings at LSU -- which on Monday hired Brian Kelly from Notre Dame -- and Oklahoma, where his brother, Bob, coached. Florida had also been mentioned as a possibility before it hired Billy Napier on Sunday.

Harsin fires OC

Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin has fired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo after one season. Spokesman Kirk Sampson confirmed Tuesday that Bobo isn't being retained. He was hired in January with a three-year contract worth $1.3 million annually. Auburn will owe him the remaining $2.6 million. The Tigers (6-6) lost their last four games, blowing double-digit leads in three straight to end the regular season. They scored a total of 12 points in the second half of those games, not counting the four overtimes in a 24-22 loss to No. 4 Alabama. Starting quarterback Bo Nix missed the final two games after ankle surgery. Bobo came to Auburn after working last season as South Carolina's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach following a five-year stint as the coach at Colorado State. He also played quarterback for Georgia, where he was offensive coordinator from 2007-14.

HOCKEY

Davis sign Hughes

The New Jersey Devils have locked up their best player until the end of the decade, signing center Jack Hughes to an eight-year, $64 million contract extension. General Manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signing Tuesday afternoon, hours before the Devils and Hughes were to face the San Jose Sharks. Hughes is returning to the lineup after missing 17 games with a dislocated shoulder. Hughes, the No. 1 pick overall in the 2019 NHL draft will earn an average salary of $8 million with the new contract. His salary over the deal will range from $9 million next season and dropping to $7 million in the final two years. In his first two seasons, along with the two games played this year, Hughes has 55 points (20 goals, 35 assists) in 119 NHL games.

BASEBALL

Marlins sign RHP

The Miami Marlins completed the signing of right-hander Sandy Alcantara to a five-year contract on Tuesday, plus they acquired All-Star infielder Joey Wendle from the Tampa Bay Rays. Alcantara and the Marlins agreed Sunday to a deal worth $56 million. He gets a $1.5 million signing bonus and salaries of $3.5 million in 2022, $6 million in 2023, $9 million in 2024 and $17 million apiece in 2025 and 2026. Miami has a $21 million option for 2027 with a $2 million buyout. Alcantara, 26, went 9-15 with a 3.19 ERA in 33 games, all of them starts, this season. He was one of only three pitchers in baseball with at least 200 innings and 200 strikeouts, and had an MLB-leading 6 starts in which he went at least 8 innings while allowing no more than 1 run. Wendle was acquired in exchange for minor-league outfielder Kameron Misner. Wendle battled .265 with a career-high 11 home runs and 54 RBI this season for the Rays.