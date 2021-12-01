100 years ago

Dec. 1, 1921

• Today the Goodfellow Club opens its doors again to its old members, and extends a cordial welcome to prospective new ones. Today the Goodfellow Club begins again its annual work of building a barrier between Little Rock's unfortunate little ones and unhappiness at Christmas. ... The Goodfellow Club is a volunteer, unorganized association of the salt of the earth, each member of which is pledged to one thing: to see to it that some child in Little Rock is remembered by Santa at Christmas time. The club has neither officials nor committees, nor paid employees.

50 years ago

Dec. 1, 1971

CONWAY -- The theft of parking meters at Conway during the last several weeks has been solved with the arrest of two Conway teenagers, according to Sgt. Bobby Bailey of the Police Department. Bailey said that more than 30 meters valued at about $100 each were taken. Two removed during the Thanksgiving holidays were thrown into North Cadron Creek, Bailey said one of the youths told him. No charges have been filed.

25 years ago

Dec. 1, 1996

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas Air Museum officials are charting a course they hope will convert the place from being simply a collection of airplanes to a full-fledged, self-sustaining educational museum. The 10-year-old museum is in a World War II-era all-wood hangar at Fayetteville's Drake Field. A collection of 17 planes -- from a 1928 Travel Air 4000 biplane to a Douglas A-4 Skyhawk used by the U.S. Navy -- offers about 23,000 visitors a year a glimpse into the history of aviation. John Kalagias, manager of the museum, said 1997 will be a critical year for the museum as officials seek an $800,000 grant from the state Aeronautics Commission and pursue creation of an endowment to help finance the museum's operations.

10 years ago

Dec. 1, 2011

CLOVER BEND -- Residents of a Lawrence County rehabilitation center, displaced for a time during spring floods, are seeking a new home after a Wednesday morning fire destroyed the facility. ... The Jumpstart Ministries, based in Walnut Ridge, moved into the building -- an old church in Clover Bend -- about a year and a half ago, said Shawn Williams, the ministry's assistant director. The ministry used faith-based teaching, along with instruction in anger management, job skills and financial planning, to help rehabilitate people who were addicted to drugs or alcohol, in what they call their "Phase 1" program, Williams said. Residents live in the home for the four months it takes to complete the "Phase 1" program before moving to a similar facility in Walnut Ridge where they get help obtaining jobs. The building was home to 23 people and the director and his wife. It also continued serving as a church to 60 to 70 people on Sundays, he said.